Ex-Cop In Western Mass Found Guilty On Four Counts In Child Sex Abuse Case

Zak Failla
A former police officer in Western Massachusetts was found guilty of four of 26 counts.
A former police officer in Western Massachusetts was found guilty of four of 26 counts. Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

A former police officer in Western Massachusetts has been found guilty on four of 26 charges levied against him in a child sexual abuse case.

Former Springfield police officer Daniel Cintron was found guilty on two counts each of indecent assault and battery on a child and witness intimidation following a bench trial at Hampden Superior Court.

Cintron, age 31, who was fired by the Springfield Police Department following accusations of raping three underage children, was also found not guilty or had multiple charges of rape, indecent assault, and battery on a child, witness tampering, and providing obscene matter to a minor, dismissed.

It was alleged that Cintron raped multiple girls and showed them child pornography on multiple occasions between 2015 and 2018. His lawyers alleged that he was falsely accused by his estranged with after he left her for another woman.

Cintron was first placed on leave by the Springfield Police Department late in 2017 when he was indicted for his alleged part in the mugging of a teenager at the Eastfield Mall. He was later suspended and then fired following the child rape accusations.

