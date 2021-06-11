Eight Indicted In Western Mass Heroin, Fentanyl Trafficking Ring

Eight people have been arrested in connection with a joint state and federal wiretap investigation into a major heroin trafficking operation in Western Mass.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced on Friday, June 11, the men had been arrested, and that as a result of the investigation, more than today 4 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine, six illegal firearms – including three that are considered untraceable “ghost guns” –, more than $200,000 in cash, jewelry, three cars, six motorcycles, and four all-terrain vehicles were seized.

The charges are the result of an extensive investigation involving state, local, and federal investigators.

The investigation began in 2020 and culminated in arrests and the execution of search warrants after months of undercover operations and electronic surveillance of a sophisticated drug distribution enterprise, the Attorney General's office said.

Those arrested and charged with trafficking in heroin and fentanyl, as well as possession of firearms included:

Josue Figueroa, aka Bebo, 28, of Springfield

Angel Guzman, aka Lingy, 23, of Holyoke

Abdul Mendoza, aka Kob, 23, of Holyoke

Mark Marcano, 20, of Springfield

Anthony Perez, aka Jordan, aka, Ant, 28, of Holyoke

Devante Wardell, 24, of Holyoke

Yahira Marcano, 28, of Springfield

Richard Hurd, 29, of Quechee, Vermont

