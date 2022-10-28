Donations Flood For 3 CT University Students Killed In Sheffield Car Crash

Donations are pouring in for three families who each lost one of their loved ones from a triple-fatal crash in Western Massachusetts this week.

Prem Kumar Reddy Goda, age 27, Pavani Gullapally, age 22, and Sai Narasimha Patamsetti, age 22, died in the Berkshire County crash that happened in Sheffield on Tuesday, Oct. 25, as previously reported by Daily Voice. All three were international students from India studying at universities in Connecticut: at either the University of New Haven or Sacred Heart University in the town of Fairfield.

Patamsetti came the US only three months ago, his GoFundMe reads. The son of a farmer, Patamsetti had to take out loans so he could study abroad.

"In this times of distress, the family is not in a position to pay," a family friend said on the campaign page. "This money will help with the family repaying the loans and also for his funeral and memorial services."

Gullapally graduated from Kakatiya University in Warangal, India with a "distinction in Bachelor's and secured a job in campus placements," her GoFundMe reads. She was pursuing a Masters in Civil Engineering at UNH.

"She is the daughter of Gullapally Ramesh-Kalpana, who works in the private sector," the campaign reads. "She traveled to the US with an Education loan, which their family has to repay."

Lastly, Goda came to the US after studying engineering in India.

"He comes from a very poor background and has borrowed money to come here," a family friend wrote on his GoFundMe. "The family is left with a huge debt and not in a position to pay. I am reaching out for your help to raise money to pay off the debt and help his family."

Four more people were injured in the crash, which remains under investigation.

