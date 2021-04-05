COVID-19: New Walgreens Vaccination Sites Added In Western Mass

Those in need of a COVID-19 vaccine have two additional sites available in the region beginning this week.

The news sites, recently approved by the state's Executive Office of Health and Human Service, are at two Walgreen locations in Chicopee beginning Monday, April 5.

They are located at 583 James St., and 1 St. James Ave., officials said.

To sign up or to view locations in the area, visit Walgreen's website here.

To date, 1.45 million people are fully vaccinated in Massachusetts.

On Monday, the state expanded its eligibility to include those 55 and older, and people who suffer from health conditions that put them at greater risk for COVID-19.

On Monday, April 19, Massachusetts plans to expand eligibility to all residents 16 and older, state officials said.

Anyone can sign up for the state's pre-registration list now, but those not eligible yet, will not receive an appointment until they become eligible.

