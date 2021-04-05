COVID-19: New Regional Vaccination Site Opens In Western Mass

Those looking for a COVID-19 vaccination will be able to receive it at a new regional site in Western Mass.

Chicopee’s regional vaccination at the Castle of Knights at 1599 Memorial Drive will begin offering the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday, May 4.

The site has the capacity to administer 800 shots a day and officials said the site has plenty of open appointments.

Although the site will accept walk-ups, officials are urging residents to sign up on the state's appointment vaccination site here.

The site will be open for shots from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, May 5.

Appointments are still available for both days.

