COVID-19: How Low Will It Go? Positive-Test Rate In Massachusetts Falls Again

Massachusetts continues to see declining COVID-19 numbers as the state continues ramping up its vaccination program.

The seven-day average positive COVID-19 rate for those tested statewide has dropped to 1.5 percent as of Thursday, May 6 after hovering at or above 2.5 percent for most of last month as the Massachusetts Department of Health reports 21,300 active cases of the virus.

There are currently 485 COVID-19 patients being treated in Massachusetts hospitals, including 135 in ICU and 81 who are intubated with the virus. The average age of those hospitalized is 60 years old.

In the past 24 hours, there were 85,569 COVID-19 tests administered in Massachusetts, resulting in 888 newly confirmed cases.

In the past two weeks, here is the breakdown of new COVID-19 cases, by age group:

0 to 4: 861;

5 to 9: 1,055;

10 to 14: 1,263;

15 to 19: 1,753;

20 to 29: 2,969;

30 to 39: 2,527;

40 to 49: 1,893;

50 to 59: 1,788;

60 to 69: 902;

70 to 79: 304;

80+: 194.

Thirteen new virus-related deaths were reported statewide on May 6, bringing the death toll to 17,306 since the beginning of the pandemic. The average age of COVID-19 patients who died is 70 years old.

Here's the latest rundown of cases for the five counties in Daily Voice's coverage area:

Worcester County: 75,756 (1,688 new in the past 14 days);

Hampden County: 51,056 (1,713);

Hampshire County: 8,994 (201);

Berkshire County: 6,375 (267);

Franklin County: 2,491 (98).

A breakdown of raw COVID-19 data in Massachusetts can be found here.

