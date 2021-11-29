Businessman In Western Mass Admits To Role In Large Scale Drug Conspiracy

A Western Massachusetts businessman pleaded guilty in federal court in connection with a cocaine and heroin conspiracy.

Hampden County resident, Jamil Roman, age 44, of Chicopee, the former owner and operator of TWC Auto Body in Holyoke pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Nov. 23 in federal court in Springfield in connection with the conspiracy in which he distributed and possessed with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine, said Acting US Attorney Nathaniel R. Mandell.

Roman was indicted in March 2016 along with co-defendant Javier Gonzalez after their initial charge and arrest in March 2014, officials said.

From January 2014 through March 2014, Roman and Gonzalez conspired to distribute four kilograms of cocaine in Western Massachusetts, court documents show.

Roman admitted to meeting Gonzalez and conspiring to collect a debt owed for four kilograms of cocaine, which was part of a larger load that Gonzalez obtained from a Mexican supply source, the US Attorney's Office said

In March 2014, law enforcement seized more than $1.17 million in cash from a hidden compartment inside a tractor-trailer being driven by Gonzalez to Texas as payment for kilograms of heroin and cocaine, they added.

Roman faces five to 40 years in prison when sentenced next year.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.