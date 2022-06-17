Contact Us
The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
Return to your home site

Menu

The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Nearby Sites

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
News

Alert Issued For Missing Pittsfield Teen

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Nevaeh Mack
Nevaeh Mack Photo Credit: Pittsfield Police Department

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Massachusetts teenager.

Berkshire County resident Nevaeh Mack, age 16, of Pittsfield, was reported missing to authorities, according to the Pittsfield Police Department.

She is described as a white female standing 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighing 118 pounds, with reddish hair and brown eyes.

The teen was reportedly last seen wearing a red shirt and red/white checkered pants with white sneakers.

Anyone with information on the girl’s whereabouts is asked to contact Pittsfield Police at 413-448-9700.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.