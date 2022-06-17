Alert Issued For Missing Pittsfield Teen

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Massachusetts teenager.

Berkshire County resident Nevaeh Mack, age 16, of Pittsfield, was reported missing to authorities, according to the Pittsfield Police Department.

She is described as a white female standing 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighing 118 pounds, with reddish hair and brown eyes.

The teen was reportedly last seen wearing a red shirt and red/white checkered pants with white sneakers.

Anyone with information on the girl’s whereabouts is asked to contact Pittsfield Police at 413-448-9700.

