Alert Issued For Missing 15-Year-Old Western Mass Girl

A 15-year-old girl has gone missing and authorities in Western Massachusetts are asking the public's help in locating her.

Chayra Montijo ran away from her Springfield home Sunday, May 2.

She may possibly in the North End or East Street/Page Blvd area or may have taken a ride service to Vermont, Springfield Police said.

If you see her or know her whereabouts please contact Springfield Police's Youth Aide Bureau, 413-787-6360, or call the department's non-emergency line at 413-787-6300.

