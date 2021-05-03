Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
Return to your home site

Menu

The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's How Many Massachusetts Residents Have Now Gotten At Least One Vaccine Dose
News

Alert Issued For Missing 15-Year-Old Western Mass Girl

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Chayra Montijo
Chayra Montijo Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

A 15-year-old girl has gone missing and authorities in Western Massachusetts are asking the public's help in locating her.

Chayra Montijo ran away from her Springfield home Sunday, May 2. 

She may possibly in the North End or East Street/Page Blvd area or may have taken a ride service to Vermont, Springfield Police said.

If you see her or know her whereabouts please contact Springfield Police's Youth Aide Bureau, 413-787-6360, or call the department's non-emergency line at 413-787-6300.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

The Berkshires Daily Voice!

Serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.