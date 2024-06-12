Ryan Babcock was found around 4:30 p.m. in the driver's seat of a vehicle in the 500 block of Fenn Street, The Berkshire County District Attorney's Office said. Paramedics attempted to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made in the fatal shooting as of Wednesday evening.

Babcock's family said he was a loving and caring brother, son, father, uncle, and friend, in a GoFundMe to pay for his funeral costs. The campaign has raised more than $1,100 of its $5,000 goal.

Hi my name is meghan, as many of you now know my brother Ryan was killed, yesterday in pittsfield..our entire family is heartbroken right now and in shock, as none of us could imagine losing a brother, a son, a father, an uncle, a friend, along with many more family members..my father is retired and my mother is just a few short weeks from retirement...my brother had a big heart, and did not deserve to be taken from his family in such a heanous way..no one deserves to go out that way..obviously my brother was only 2 weeks shy of his 39 birthday and had no arrangements or policies in place as he had a whole life to live...im am setting up this page to help raise money for my parents to give their son the proper burial he deserves, no parent should have to bury their child, and i would like to help them in this most awful time of their lives...please pray for us as we go through the processing of my brother being gone..we appreciate any help and all the prayers..

Ryan worked as a barber using the name Babs the Barber, according to his Facebook page.

Several other people posted memorials to the 38-year-old on social media.

"You were taken from me too soon," one person posted. "... But I know I will find you again!! Ryan Babcock, I hate that I have to go the rest of this life without you ... My Love my heart is broken"

