Mostly Cloudy 80°

SHARE

Missing Teen: Police Ask For Help To Find 16-Year-Old Pittsfield Girl

Police in Berkshire County are soliciting tips to track down a missing 16-year-old girl. 

Jaylynn Sullivan
Jaylynn Sullivan Photo Credit: Pittsfield Police Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Jaylynn Sullivan, of Pittsfield, is believed to be in the Berkshire County area, Pittsfield police said. It's unclear how long she has been missing. 

Jaylynn is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing ripped jeans, a red shirt, and black sandals. 

Officers ask anyone with information on her disappearance or her current whereabouts to contact Pittsfield police immediately at 413-448-9700.

to follow Daily Voice The Berkshires and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE