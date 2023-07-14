Missing Teen: Police Ask For Help To Find 16-Year-Old Pittsfield Girl

Jaylynn Sullivan, of Pittsfield, is believed to be in the Berkshire County area, Pittsfield police said. It's unclear how long she has been missing.

Jaylynn is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing ripped jeans, a red shirt, and black sandals.

Officers ask anyone with information on her disappearance or her current whereabouts to contact Pittsfield police immediately at 413-448-9700.

