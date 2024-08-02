Man Who Shot Himself In Hand, Rival In Groin Gets 2.5 Years Behind Bars: DA

Ryan Starbird, of Pittsfield, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a loaded firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and assault and battery by firing a gun, the Berkshire County District Attorney said.

Starbird was sentenced to two and a half years in prison and three years of probation.

The shooting happened in July 2023 in a parking lot at the Berkshire Crossing shopping plaza in Pittsfield.

Investigators said Starbird and the unidentified man got into an argument over a woman that turned violent. Starbird pulled his unlicensed pistol and fired injuring them both.

They were both taken to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

