Fair 79°

SHARE

Man Who Shot Himself In Hand, Rival In Groin Gets 2.5 Years Behind Bars: DA

A 20-year-old Berkshire County man admitted to firing a gun inside of a car sending the bullet through his hand and into another man's groin during a fight, authorities said. 

Pittsfield Police are searching for a shooter who fired shots on a city street.

Pittsfield Police are searching for a shooter who fired shots on a city street.

 Photo Credit: Pittsfield Police Department/Facebook
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Ryan Starbird, of Pittsfield, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a loaded firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and assault and battery by firing a gun, the Berkshire County District Attorney said. 

Starbird was sentenced to two and a half years in prison and three years of probation. 

The shooting happened in July 2023 in a parking lot at the Berkshire Crossing shopping plaza in Pittsfield. 

Investigators said Starbird and the unidentified man got into an argument over a woman that turned violent. Starbird pulled his unlicensed pistol and fired injuring them both.

They were both taken to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment. None of the injuries were life-threatening. 

to follow Daily Voice The Berkshires and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE