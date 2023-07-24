Man Threatens Woman With Knife Inside Her Pittsfield Home: Police

Jada Lopez, of Pittsfield, is charged with home invasion though more charges may be forthcoming, Pittsfield police said.

Police received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. about a woman being held hostage at gunpoint. After a brief investigation, officers said that Lopez had broke into the home and threatened the woman's life with a large knife.

This was not a random act, and police said there was no threat to the community.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Pittsfield detectives at 413-448-9700 x529.

