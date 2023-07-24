Fair 77°

SHARE

Man Threatens Woman With Knife Inside Her Pittsfield Home: Police

A 21-year-old man is accused of breaking into a woman's home on Sunday evening, July 23, and threatening to stab her, police said. 

Pittsfield Police said a 21-year-old man broke into a woman's home and threatened her with a knife over the weekend.
Pittsfield Police said a 21-year-old man broke into a woman's home and threatened her with a knife over the weekend. Photo Credit: Pittsfield Police Department/Facebook
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Jada Lopez, of Pittsfield, is charged with home invasion though more charges may be forthcoming, Pittsfield police said. 

Police received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. about a woman being held hostage at gunpoint. After a brief investigation, officers said that Lopez had broke into the home and threatened the woman's life with a large knife.

This was not a random act, and police said there was no threat to the community. 

Anyone with information on the case can contact Pittsfield detectives at 413-448-9700 x529.

to follow Daily Voice The Berkshires and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE