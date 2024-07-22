Man Stabbed During Pittsfield Fight; Police Ask For Info

Police were called to Boylston Street around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, to reports of a fight, Pittsfield police said.

They found a 29-year-old suffering from a stab wound and took him to Berkshire Medical Center. He was last listed in stable condition, police said.

The man's name was not released.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the stabbing to contact Detective Goodrich at 413-448-9705 x554. Anonymous calls can be made by calling the department's Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706.

