Man Found Laying In Road Attack Officers Trying To Help, Busted On Gun, Drug Charges: DA

Charles Crosby, 37, is facing multiple charges from the Friday, Jan. 26, incident in Pittsfield, the Berkshire District Attorney said.

Two off-duty officers found Crosby on Bradford Street. They offered him aid and called paramedics to take him to a hospital for treatment. But as they approached him, they saw a baggy of white powder and pills in his backpack in plain sight, the prosecutor said.

As they got closer, Crosby grabbed one of the officers, and a struggle followed. Crosby had a pistol in his waistband, but a second officer was able to take it off of him before he could use it.

Officers ended up using a stun gun on him to get Crosby under control, authorities said. Paramedics then took him to Berkshire Medical Center for an assessment before he was booked.

Police found 173 bundles of heroin (worth as much as $10,380), $1,531, two cell phones, an unregistered handgun, multiple rounds of ammunition, 146 Adderall pills (worth $4,380), nearly 1,000 grams of Xanax, crack, and a crack pipe, authorities said.

He is charged with:

Trafficking of 18 grams less than 36 grams of heroin/morphine/opium

Drug possession with Intent to distribute Class B substance

Drug possession of a Class B substance

Drug possession to distribute a Class E substance

Possession of a firearm during a felony

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Possession of a large-capacity firearm

Possession of a large-capacity firearm without a license

Assault and Battery on a police officer

Assault and Battery while attempting to disarm a police officer

Resisting arrest

Distribution of a Class B substance

He is being held pending a dangerousness hearing on Monday, Feb. 5. He was out on bail from a previous drug and gun bust, and that has since been revoked, the prosecutor said.

