Man Busted After Robbing Pittsfield Movie Theater: Police

Kyle Richard Wilbur was arraigned on Monday in the robbery of the Beacon Cinema at 57 North St. just after 10 p.m., Pittsfield police said.

Investigators said Wilbur approached an employee at the Beacon, said he had a weapon, and demanded cash. The employee handed over the money, and the robber fled.

Witnesses described the robber to police, and they found Wilbur, who matched that description a short time later at the corner of Francis Ave. and Bradford St., police said.

He did not have a weapon, but he did have "an amount of cash" that was seized as evidence, police said.

No one was injured in the robbery.

