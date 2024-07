Omar Soto-Rincon was arraigned in Pittsfield earlier this week on the charge of indecent assault and battery on a person under 14, the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office said.

Prosecutors could not release any information about the alleged assault to protect the victim's identity.

Soto-Rincon was being held on a $5,000 bond, officials said.

He was arrested in Broward County, Florida.

Click here to follow Daily Voice The Berkshires and receive free news updates.