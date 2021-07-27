Western Mass Man Wins $1M Mass Lottery Instant Prize

Contact Us
Raymond Joyner Photo Credit: Massachusetts Lottery
Marc St. Laurent Photo Credit: Massachusetts Lottery

Two men in Massachusetts are in a new tax bracket after getting lucky and cashing in winning million-dollar lottery tickets.

Springfield resident Raymond Joyner and Marc St. Laurent of Southbridge in Worcester County cashed in winning instant prize after winning in the Massachusetts Lottery.

St. Laurent won $1 million on the State Lottery’s “Green & Gold” instant ticket game, while Joyner won on “Diamond Millions.” Both cashed in on Monday, July 12, officials said.

 According to the Massachusetts Lottery, St. Laurent, who purchased his ticket while getting gas for his lawnmower, chose the cash option for his prize and received payment of $650,000 before taxes

He said that he plans to buy a new truck with his winnings.

Joyner purchased his winning scratcher at the Benton Park Package Store on State Street in Springfield and will receive a one-time payment of $1 million before taxes.

Officials noted that the store Joyner purchased his ticket at will also receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale. 

