Western Mass $4M Lottery Winner Plans To Buy Cars For Grandchildren

A Western Massachusetts man is $4 million richer after winning the lottery's 100X The Cash instant ticket game.

Hampden County resident Stanley Godere, of Chicopee, has claimed the $4 million prize which he purchased on Friday, June 18, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

Godere chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million (before taxes).

He said he plans to use some of the money to buy cars for his grandchildren.

He bought the winning ticket at Wyman Petroleum located at 451 Grattan Street in Chicopee.

The retailer will get a $40,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

