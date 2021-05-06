Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
Popular Western Mass Restaurant Touted For Plenty Of Chicken, Seafood Options

Kathy Reakes
Read More Stories
Chick.e.d's in Springfield is known for its great fried chicken.
Chick.e.d's in Springfield is known for its great fried chicken. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

If fried chicken with mac and cheese and some veggies are calling to your taste buds, then there's a place in Western Mass that is sure to fill the bill.

Chick.e.d's in Springfield, also known as Chicked's Chicken & Grill, is just the spot for a mouthful of tender fried chicken according to local foodies and Yelpers.

Located at 1375 Carew St., the restaurant is known not only for chicken but for its fish and shrimp as well. Oh, and the hot dogs, and other items.

But back to the chicken. 

A glance at Yelp and all of the five-star reviews shows just how successfully the restaurant has nailed it when it comes to frying up some chicken. 

Yum, fried chicken.

Yelp

"This is hands down the BEST fast food place in Springfield," wrote one reviewer. "It's worth the drive if you don't live near, trust. The chicken is always clean, crisp, and flavorful. Just tried the potato bowl and is pretty damn good. The fries are great."

The restaurant is more fast food than table service, but lots of reviews of how clean it is inside and very COVID-19 friendly.

" The food is amazing, the staff are very friendly and it's always sparkling clean inside," wrote another. "I'm newly obsessed with the chicken sandwiches, sorry Popeyes, but Chick E. D'S is where it's at. The macaroni and cheese are the best. 10/10 would recommend +"

Dinner with the fixin's.

Yelp

Other favorites seem to be the fried shrimp and biscuits, hush puppies, collard greens, and house-made hot sauce. 

"Chick E D's is a wonderful establishment housed in an old Jim Dandy location," said a Yelper. "The chicken is tender but not greasy. The sides (mash potatoes, Mac n' cheese) are made with quality ingredients and have incredible consistency. The highlight of the meal is actually the in-house made hot sauce, which they would be wise to bottle and sell. Great customer service as well."

A non-chicken eater recommended the fried shrimp, saying it is "wonderful."

Prices are very moderate. So grab the family, skip lunch, and head to Chick.e.d's for a plateful of fried chicken and plenty of other good stuff. 

