Mass Lottery Game With 30-Year History Just Paid Out Its First $1 Million Prize

A lottery ticket sold in a deli using less-than-inventive numbers scored the top prize for the first time in a game's 30-year history.

The $1 million winner picked up a ticket for the game "Keno" from Zenner’s Pub & Deli, located at 303 Tyler Street in Pittsfield, and selected the numbers 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-9-10-11-12, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

The consecutive numbers paid off on Wednesday, March 22, securing the first $1 million payout in history of the game "Keno," which was introduced in 1993.

Wednesday's winning numbers also awarded a $500,000 prize to a winner who bought a ticket in Taunton and four $100,000 prizes.

“Congratulations to all of the winners and the retailers who sold these tickets,” said Mark William Bracken, Interim Executive Director of the Massachusetts State Lottery. “While a rare occurrence, it shows that the chances of consecutive numbers being selected are the same as the chances of any other set of numbers.”

Zenner’s Pub & Deli receives a $10,000 bonus for its part in the sale of the lucky $1 million dollar ticket.

Click here to follow Daily Voice The Berkshires and receive free news updates.