Here Are 5 Places To Get Pizza In The Berkshires

There's never been a better time than now to enjoy some tasty takeout.

With COVID-19 restrictions keeping many of us home, knowing where to get the best, delivery and pick-up meals is important.

Below are some of the top-reviewed pizzerias in the Berkshires according to local Yelp critics.

As a point of order, this list keeps the focus tight on pizzerias to the exclusion of restaurants where pizza is secondary. So, even though people online raved about Berkshire Mountain Bakery's take-and-bake pizzas - and even though they do have a pizza cafe in Pittsfield - the restaurant was not enough of a full-on pizzeria to make the list.

Baba Louie’s Sourdough Pizza

42 Railroad St., Great Barrington (413) 528-8100 babalouiespizza.com

Baba Louie’s serves oversized fresh salads and artisan, wood-fired pizza pies with occasionally outrageous toppings (dried coconut or candied bacon for example), as well as pasta and homemade desserts. The restaurant is also known for having something for everyone - including vegans and people eating gluten-free. Yelp critics described the pizza as “California-style” and similar to flatbread.

In addition to the Berkshires' location, Baba Louie’s also has a restaurant in Hudson, NY.

Menu standouts: BBQ chicken pizza, Melanzana Cardinale, Greek salad, Isabella Pizzarella (with sweet potato), and Puttanesca pizza (with shrimp, anchovies, garlic, olives, capers, and Parmesan).

Review by Cody R. of Canaan, CT: “The crust is near perfect!! They have some really unique special pies as well. Tried the hannah joe last night which has fresh mozzarella, ricotta, red onions, shrimp, pineapple, canadian bacon and green chili sauce topped with dried coconut. The layers of flavor from this pie are delightful! Cannot wait to go back”

Hot Tomatoes Neopolitan Pizza

100 Water St., Williamstown (413) 458-2722 hottomatoespizza.com

Hot Tomatoes has been in the Berkshires since 1994 and has a location in Williamstown as well as Pittsfield. The pizzas are recognized for their unique toppings and tastiness. The crust is stretched thin and cooked until crispy. Reviewers said the salads are big and the dressing is housemade.

People also praised the restaurant for its outdoor dining area which has a river view.

Menu standouts: White clam pizza, Tortellini pizza, oysters, and Tex Mex pizza.

Review by Angela K., of New York, NY: “Hot Tomatoes has a great outdoor dining area with an amazing view of the river and, although very close to the Williamstown campus, seems secluded. We tried both the white clam and tomato basil pizza. The flavor of the toppings were great, especially the white clam was super garlicky and there were a lot of clams. I wasn't a huge fan of the crust, it was a little too chewy and hard and I prefer pizza that's thin crust with a crunchy bite rather than super chewy.”

Papa Joe’s Ristorante & Pizzeria

107 Newell St., Pittsfield (413) 442-7272 papajoesristorante.com

Papa Joe’s prides itself on being seriously local. The restaurant got its start in the 1990s when two Italian families - Colombari and Cimini - came together to open a restaurant.

The decor is traditional New England Italian pizzeria with brick walls, black and white framed photos, red cushioned chairs, and dark wood.

The menu is full of classics - pasta Parmiganas, pizzas of every flavor, a rainbow of (Sicilian-style) cannoli, thick slices of roasted beef, and cheesy ravioli under plum tomato sauce.

Menu standouts: Meatballs, homemade cannoli, grilled cheese, Rib sandwich, Seafood pizza, prime rib.

Review by Kurt D. of Pittsfield: “Papa joes make some great pizza! The seafood pizza is probably my favorite. If you need to go to a party, and don't have time to prepare a dish, Papa Joe’s have trays of entrees you can order and they'll deliver them for you, along with the delicious Italian bread. Try the meatballs!”

Betty’s Pizza Shack

26 Housatonic St., Lenox (413) 637-8171 bettyspizza.com

Betty’s is a funky restaurant with a surfer, beach-shack vibe. Very chill, very tasty, said Yelp critics.

Part of the Jason Macioge’s Palmetto Restaurant Group, Betty’s prides itself on using the absolute best of the best ingredients - spring water in the crust, whole milk in the homemade mozzarella, only extra virgin olive oil, and certified Angus beef.

You should know to bring cash, they don’t do plastic. And, from the reviews, it seems people are split on whether the front-of-house staff is friendly or unwelcoming.

Menu standouts: “Sangwiches” el Pollo loco and Betty’s cheesesteak, Baja chicken pizza, Little Miss Vixen pizza (with pesto, broccoli, mozzarella, Cheddar, and garlic). Burnt Reynolds pizza (with bacon, jalapenos, and American cheese), the Blue Crush white pie, and Betty’s original Caesar salad.

Review by May T. of Philadelphia, PA: “The pizza itself was actually really phenomenal and the slices were huge - they come off of their 18" pies. The crust was nice and well done and the cheese and topping ratios were awesome. Would love to try a full one of their pies the next time around!”

Fratelli’s Restaurant and Pizza

8 South Main Road, Otis (413) 269-4900 (website could not be located)

Locals say that Fratelli’s may not be fancy, but it is delicious. People praised the restaurant for its simple, fresh, and reasonably-priced menu.

Menu standouts: Lobster ravioli, chicken marsala, and Chicken Zinga.

Review by Tim N. of Canton, CT: “Very good Italian food, though not fancy - just clean, good selection and reasonably priced. I had the Italian combo grinder that was huge and really tasty. Wife had the chicken Florentine which had a generous portion of tender chicken, loads of sautéed spinach and a lemon butter sauce that was delicious. Served with a side salad (or pasta) and bread. We stop in when we're up for the summer and haven't been disappointed.”

Did Yelp get it right? If you didn't see your favorite Berkshires pizza place in the article, let us know! Add it in the comments below.

