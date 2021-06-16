COVID-19: Popular Western Mass Fair Will Be Held At Full Capacity

In a sign that Massachusetts is in full recovery mode following the COVID-19 crisis, officials announced that a popular Western Massachusetts fair will be back at full capacity.

After being forced to cancel the 2020 event, the Big E in West Springfield returns this year to celebrate its 105th anniversary from Friday, Sept. 17 through Sunday, Oct. 3.

This year’s post-COVID theme: “Big is Back.”

“It’s a good day! We have long awaited the opportunity to make this announcement and have been working diligently on our program,” Eastern States Exposition President Gene Cassidy said in a statement. “Preparations are underway as we look forward to welcoming everyone back to our beloved Big E.”

There will be no capacity restrictions this year, though unvaccinated visitors are being encouraged to wear masks. Facial coverings will not be required for vaccinated people.

As a precaution, officials also said that there will be extensive cleaning protocols in place, hand washing, and sanitizing stations through the fairground.

West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt added: “The Big E is a West Springfield institution and we welcome all of New England to our Town in September.

"We have appreciated ESE’s transparency and communication through this process as well as their assistance in providing a location for the West of the River Regional Vaccine Center,” he added. “Personally I can’t wait to get back to The Big E.”

