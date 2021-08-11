Clams, Burgers, And Breakfast Anytime Makes This Massachusetts Diner Shine

One Massachusetts diner where you can get breakfast anytime is probably best known for having some of the best fried clams in the region.

Worcester County's Harry's Restaurant in Westborough has been around for more than two generations and is known as one of the roadside diners where you can get a little of everything but ask a local for what's best and you'll find yourself eating the clams or maybe breakfast.

The menu is huge and contains a little of everything including pasta dishes, sandwiches, burgers, lots of seafood, and the original Harry's "famous pastrami."

The famous pastrami. Yelp

The inside looks like a real diner, well, it is a real diner, with plenty of vinyl seating that melts well with the home cooking that's been happening at Harry's since 1946.

The restaurant first opened in Shrewsbury but moved to a former gas station in Westborough in 1968.

Visitors will find plenty of diner-style homemade signs touting today's specials of real deal belly clams as a roll for $7.95 or clam strips ($5.95/$9.95/$11.95).

Foodies say either choice has lots of flavor and also point to their pasta dishes, and of course, the pastrami.

Triple the burgers. Yelp

But don't stop at the food, Harry's is also known for its drinks from a yummy raspberry lime Rickey to a nice cold beer.

A look at Yelp shows plenty of five-star ratings and most people point to the clams or a breakfast.

So if you want to have breakfast for dinner or a nice clam roll, or, oh wait, maybe hot pastrami with homemade rye bread, or french fries with gravy then give Harry's a try.

Breakfast for dinner. Yelp

Prices are moderate. Kid-friendly. Good service.

The restaurant is located at 149 Turnpike Road in Westborough.

