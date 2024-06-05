The owners posted the video on Saturday, June 1, explaining that producers will film scenes from the Lanesborough restaurant on June 17.

The show features hosts Theo Williams, Jacalyn Mains, and Luis Rivera as they try some of the best foods from across the country from small, family-owned eateries.

Biggins Diggins boasts on its website that the restaurant will be your new favorite diner. They specialize in pulled pork, burgers, salads, and other flavorful dishes on our menu. And they have gluten-free options.

Biggins Diggins boasts a 4.0 rating on Yelp with multiple glowing reviews.

"Great food and always something new!" one person posted. "And the name says it all service is excellent and fun ambiance."

"America's Best Restaurants" will visit the 543 South Main St. diner on June 17 at 9 a.m. to film segments for the series.

Biggins Diggins is open Tuesday through Friday 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.

