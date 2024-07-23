Kamala Harris To Attend Berkshire County Fundraiser Featuring Famous Musicians, Politicos

Harris will attend the fundraiser in Pittsfield, featuring Grammy-winning musicians James Taylor and Yo-Yo Ma and several current and former state and local political leaders. The Berkshire Eagle spoke with organizer Sherwood Guernsey, who confirmed Harris would make the private event.

Tickets for the event sold out last week.

Harris, who is assumed by most to be the future nominee for the Democratic Party, announced her run for the country's highest office on Sunday shortly after President Joe Biden said he would end his re-election bid against former President Donald Trump.

Biden later endorsed his former running mate.

It had been unclear if Harris would make the event after her elevation to head of the ticket until Tuesday afternoon.

