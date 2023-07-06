A Few Clouds 88°

SHARE

Hit, Run Crash: Man Drove Into Woman Walking In Pittsfield, Police Say

Police in Berkshire County say a 65-year-old man left a woman on the side of a road with severe injuries after he crashed into her and sped away on Tuesday, July 4. 

A 65-year-old man crashed into a 33-year-old woman Tuesday night, July 4, and sped away before officers arrived, Pittsfield police said. The woman was seriously injured in the wreck.
A 65-year-old man crashed into a 33-year-old woman Tuesday night, July 4, and sped away before officers arrived, Pittsfield police said. The woman was seriously injured in the wreck. Photo Credit: Google Street View/Pittsfield Police Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Jeffrey Miles is accused of hitting Shaquanna Turnage with an F-150 pickup as she walked down Second Street in Pittsfield on Tuesday, July 4, authorities said. Officers rushed to the area just after 10 p.m., but Miles had driven away, Pittsfield police said. 

Officers are still investigating the cause of the crash, and no charges have been filed in the case, Pittsfield police said. 

Paramedics rushed Turnage to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where she is recovering from serious injuries, authorities said. 

Investigators asked anyone with any information about the crash to contact the Pittsfield police traffic unit at (413)-448-9700. 

to follow Daily Voice The Berkshires and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE