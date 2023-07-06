Hit, Run Crash: Man Drove Into Woman Walking In Pittsfield, Police Say

Jeffrey Miles is accused of hitting Shaquanna Turnage with an F-150 pickup as she walked down Second Street in Pittsfield on Tuesday, July 4, authorities said. Officers rushed to the area just after 10 p.m., but Miles had driven away, Pittsfield police said.

Officers are still investigating the cause of the crash, and no charges have been filed in the case, Pittsfield police said.

Paramedics rushed Turnage to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where she is recovering from serious injuries, authorities said.

Investigators asked anyone with any information about the crash to contact the Pittsfield police traffic unit at (413)-448-9700.

