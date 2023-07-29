Head-On Crash Sends 3 To Hospital In Pittsfield

The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. at 1292 North St. in Pittsfield when a southbound Chevrolet Silverado truck slammed into a northbound Nissan Rogue, Pittsfield police said.

The driver of the Rogue was rushed to Berkshire Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and later taken to Baystate Medical Center, authorities said. A passenger in the car and the driver of the pick-up were also taken to an area hospital with minor and serious injuries, respectively, officials said.

Authorities did not release their names.

Police shut down a section of North Street until 3 a.m. on Saturday as they cleared the area.

Pittsfield officers are investigating the crash.

Police ask witnesses of the crash or anyone with information to contact the Pittsfield traffic unit at 413-448-9700 ext. 596.

