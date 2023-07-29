Mostly Cloudy 78°

Head-On Crash Sends 3 To Hospital In Pittsfield

One person was critically wounded and two others were taken to a hospital after a head-on collision in Berkshire County Friday night, July 28. 

The crash happened Friday night in the 1200 block of North Street in Pittsfield.
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. at 1292 North St. in Pittsfield when a southbound Chevrolet Silverado truck slammed into a northbound Nissan Rogue, Pittsfield police said. 

The driver of the Rogue was rushed to Berkshire Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and later taken to Baystate Medical Center, authorities said. A passenger in the car and the driver of the pick-up were also taken to an area hospital with minor and serious injuries, respectively, officials said. 

Authorities did not release their names. 

Police shut down a section of North Street until 3 a.m. on Saturday as they cleared the area.

Pittsfield officers are investigating the crash. 

Police ask witnesses of the crash or anyone with information to contact the Pittsfield traffic unit at 413-448-9700 ext. 596. 

