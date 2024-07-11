'He Brought Tremendous Joy': Lee 15-Year-Old ID'd As Victim In I-91 Crash

Jayden Andre, of Lee, was killed around 4:30 p.m. on July 2 near exit 5 on the interstate. Jayden was a rising junior who had finished his sophomore year at Lee Middle and High School in June, his obituary said.

His family said he loved sports, his friends, and bringing joy to others.

He always gave the best hugs and brought tremendous joy and light into our lives with his kind heart and beautiful smile. Jayden attended Lee Middle and High School. He loved playing basketball and football and was a 49rs fan. His favorite way of bonding with his dad was having a baseball catch. He also liked gaming and hanging out with his friends. His favorite foods were crab legs, sushi and Fruity Pebbles. Jayden looked up to his older brother Jacob and had an unwavering bond with his sister Mya.

Jayden's family held a graveside service on Thursday, July 11, at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lee.

A Meal Train created for the family raised nearly $20,000, almost eight times its original goal of $2,500. And more than a dozen people signed up to deliver food to the grieving family.

Condolences can be left at www.kellyfuneralhome.net.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating the crash.

Click here to follow Daily Voice The Berkshires and receive free news updates.