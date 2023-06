Jayden Green is described as 5 feet-2 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds with black hair and brown. He is of mixed race. His hair is reportedly longer than depicted in the photo police have released.

Green was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black joggers, and black shoes.

Anyone who sees Green or may know his location is asked to contact Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700

