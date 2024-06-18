'Gated Heaven:' Lee Estate Offers Lakefront View, More

Located in the heart of the Berkshires, 49 Chanterwood Road is a slice of “gated heaven,” its listing states.

With five bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms, the 6,000-square-foot home sits on the shores of Goose Pond and offers not only 877 feet of lake frontage but also a whopping 35 acres of untouched woodland, which the listing claims provides complete privacy and “a connection with nature that is both rare and invigorating.”

Even indoors, the outside reigns supreme, as the home boasts a large screened-in porch and a myriad of windows looking out over the water views.

Of course, no home is complete without a movie room and an exercise room, both of which 49 Chanterwood Road has.

The first level of the home has two primary suites and three bedrooms, all of which feature en suites and (you guessed it) waterfront views and access to a stone patio outside.

One of the three suites also has a separate entrance, allowing it to function as a guest house or in-law suite if needed.

Its nearby schools include Lee Elementary and Lee Middle/High School, which are each about three miles from the estate.

For more information and pictures, click here.

