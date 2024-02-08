Ex-Olympian, 'Serial Molester' Gets 11 Years In Prison For Abusing Boys At Becket Camp

Conrad Avondale Mainwaring, a 1976 Summer Olympic hurdler who was a coach and counselor at Camp Greylock for Boys, a summer camp in Beckett, pleaded guilty to 14 counts of indecent assault and battery of boys, some younger than 14 years old, the Berkshire County District Attorney announced.

He was sentenced to serve 10 to 11 years in prison.

Berkshire County DA Timothy J. Shugrue called Mainwaring a "serial molester" who preyed on children.

Child molesters are cunning, calculated criminals who prey on the most vulnerable members of our communities. The Defendant used his status as a successful athlete and position of power to abuse countless adolescent boys. Again and again, the Defendant isolated and abused victims with similar profiles, in similar manner and in similar circumstances. Without question, Conrad Mainwaring is a serial child molester.

At the hearing in Pittsfield Thursday, several of Mainwaring's victims gave impact statements about how the abuse affected them.

The investigation into Mainwaring began in 2019 after ESPN completed a two-year investigation where more than 52 men accused him of sexually abusing them as children. The allegations started in the 1970s and continued through 2016, according to the report.

In the ESPN report, victims said Mainwaring said he wanted them to join his "special" team and that the sexual abuse was part of their mental training.

David Sweet, one of Mainwaring's victims at Camp Greylock, said he was only 13 when Mainwaring molested him, ABC News reported.

"He gave me a nickname. He called me 'Face,' because I had a handsome face, I guess," said Sweet, now 60 years old. "Do you remember that, Conrad? I hope you remember this face for a long, long time."

