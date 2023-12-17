Drunk Pittsfield Teen Crashes Into State Trooper Barracks In Cheshire: Police

The Pittsfield girl slammed into the building just before 6:30 p.m. on Route 8 in Cheshire in Berkshire County, Massachusetts State Police said.

The girl and her 17-year-old passenger were taken to Berkshire Medical Center with potential minor injuries. Their names were not released because of their age.

The car damaged an exterior wall of the building and a kitchen area inside, but no troopers were in the barracks at the time of the crash, authorities said. The building remains in operation.

The driver was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, and marked lane violations, state police said.

She was released on $40 bail, which is standard, authorities added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice The Berkshires and receive free news updates.