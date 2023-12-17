Overcast 42°

SHARE

Drunk Pittsfield Teen Crashes Into State Trooper Barracks In Cheshire: Police

A 17-year-old girl from Berkshire County was drunk when she crashed her 2000 Nissan Altima into the side of a Massachusetts State Troopers' barracks Saturday night, Dec. 15, authorities said Sunday. 

<p>A 17-year-old girl crashed her 2000 Nissan Altima into the side of a State Trooper Police barracks in Berkshire County on Saturday, Dec. 16, authorities said.&nbsp;</p>

A 17-year-old girl crashed her 2000 Nissan Altima into the side of a State Trooper Police barracks in Berkshire County on Saturday, Dec. 16, authorities said. 

 Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

The Pittsfield girl slammed into the building just before 6:30 p.m. on Route 8 in Cheshire in Berkshire County, Massachusetts State Police said. 

The girl and her 17-year-old passenger were taken to Berkshire Medical Center with potential minor injuries. Their names were not released because of their age. 

The car damaged an exterior wall of the building and a kitchen area inside, but no troopers were in the barracks at the time of the crash, authorities said. The building remains in operation. 

The driver was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, and marked lane violations, state police said. 

She was released on $40 bail, which is standard, authorities added. 

to follow Daily Voice The Berkshires and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE