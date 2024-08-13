Douglas Hawley Died 2 Weeks Ago In North Adams; His Friends Don't His Name Forgotten

"It was a pretty awful day," Douglas' older brother Dennis said in an interview with Daily Voice. "It's one of the worst days of my life."

Douglas Hawley was killed just before 11:30 a.m. after being hit by the train in North Adams, the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office said. Investigators said he was struck between the American Legion and the Brien Center, both on American Legion Drive in North Adams.

Douglas was a father of three. His son Alex is 13. His 8-year-old daughter named Lotus. His stepson Cyprus was 18.

"And his animals," Dennis said. "I used to always tease him that he was living in a zoo. ...

"But his kids They were his whole world," Dennis said. "He would wake up, take care of his kids, go to work, and think about when he could see his kids again. He was a really great guy.

It's one of the reasons Dennis created a GoFundMe to help pay for Douglas' funeral and also raise money for his children. They are currently being cared for by family members.

The campaign raised enearly $2,200 of its $10,000 goal. Dennis said he paid $5,000 for most of the funeral out of his own pocket.

"It was important to all of us to make sure he had a funeral he deserved," Dennis said. "But I have four kids of my own. I want to do right by Daniel. I want to make sure he can rest knowing his kids are cared for. I just can't do that alone.

Dennis said he's going to leave up the verified fundraiser. He hopes they can raise enough money for Douglas' child.

"He was a good man," he said. "I hope we can live up to what he's set."

