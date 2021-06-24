New Brewery Opens In Western Massachusetts

A large party and ribbon-cutting ceremony welcomed a new brewery to Western Massachusetts months after it was slated to open.

White Lion Brewery officials opened its new brewery and taproom to much fanfare including plenty of music, and well, beer, on Wednesday, June 23, in Springfield.

Located in Springfield's Tower Square, the new brewery began offering its craft beer in 2014.

The opening of the brewery experienced a 14-month construction delay due to the pandemic, but now the owner, Ray Berry, told 22News, his biggest challenge has been staffing.

But good news, the word is they are currently interviewing numerous candidates and hope to be up to full staff shortly.

In addition to beers, Highbrow Kitchens will be offering foods, including their famed coal-fired pizzas and other items.

The brewery is located at 1500 Main St., in Tower Square.

