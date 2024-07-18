Fair 75°

Body Of 14-Year-Old Found At Great Barrington Pond; Presumed Drowned

Police are investigating after a 14-year-old was found unresponsive at Benedict Pond in Berkshire County, authorities said. 

Benedict Pond in Beartown State Forest

Great Barrington police were called to the Beartown State Forest recreation area just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, after the child was found unresponsive in the water, officials said. Police and witnesses pulled the child from the water and began CPR immediately. 

Responders rushed the teen to Fairview Hospital, but doctors were unable to save their life. 

The child's name was not released. 

Police are investigating the circumstances leading to them ending up in the pond. 

