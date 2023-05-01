Light Rain 43°

Autistic Man With Pittsfield Ties Goes Missing While Traveling From Georgia: Police

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 39-year-old man who went missing while traveling from Georgia to Massachusetts. 

Andrew Zisiades began traveling to the state on a Greyhound Bus on Monday, April 24, according to the Pittsfield Police Department on Facebook

Authorities believe that Zisiades got off the bus during a transfer in New York City and his whereabouts are currently unknown. Zisiades does have family in Pittsfield, police said.

Zisiades is described as an autistic white man with brown/gray hair, a long beard, green eyes, and possibly a "disheveled" appearance, according to police. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, camouflage pants, and black sneakers. 

Anyone with information about Zisiades’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

