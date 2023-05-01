Autistic Man With Pittsfield Ties Goes Missing While Traveling From Georgia: Police

Andrew Zisiades began traveling to the state on a Greyhound Bus on Monday, April 24, according to the Pittsfield Police Department on Facebook.

Authorities believe that Zisiades got off the bus during a transfer in New York City and his whereabouts are currently unknown. Zisiades does have family in Pittsfield, police said.

Zisiades is described as an autistic white man with brown/gray hair, a long beard, green eyes, and possibly a "disheveled" appearance, according to police. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, camouflage pants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about Zisiades’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

