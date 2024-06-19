$5M Lottery Ticket Sold In Pittsfield

The eight-figure ticket was the grand prize in the $20 scratch-off game "$5,000,000 100X Cashword." They collected their payday on Tuesday, June 18.

The winner's name was not released.

They bought the ticket at Price Chopper's Market 32 at 555 Hubbard Ave in Pittsfield. The store will receive a $50,000 bonus for the sale.

It was the biggest payday in the state on Tuesday, but there was plenty of money to go around. There were 655 tickets worth $600 or more cashed in that day. Click here to see a list of winners.

Click here to follow Daily Voice The Berkshires and receive free news updates.