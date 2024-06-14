Fair 73°

2 Rushed To Hospital Following Shooting In Pittsfield

Two people were shot late Friday, June 14, in Berkshire County. 

A police car with its lights flashing

 Photo Credit: Stephen Picilaidis on Unsplash
Josh Lanier
Police in Pittsfield said that two people were shot in the area of North Street and Bradford Street. Both were rushed to Berkshire Medical Center, where they are being treated for their injuries. 

Police did not release any information on their conditions. 

Investigators do not believe this was a random attack and say there is no active threat to the community. 

No suspect has been identified, and police ask residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

