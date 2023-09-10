2 Drivers Cut From Cars Following Pittsfield Crash: Police

Police were called to the intersection of Lakeway and Valentine Roads just before 1:30 p.m. after a Hyundai SUV and a Subaru crashed into one another, Pittsfield police said.

An initial investigation said the Subaru ran the westbound stop sign and crashed into the northbound SUV, Pittsfield police said.

The impact knocked the Hyundai onto its driverside, and the car slid into the side of the road, authorities said. Firefighters had to extricate both drivers from their vehicles.

The drivers were taken to Berkshire Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. There was no one else in the cars.

Police closed the intersection for more than two hours as they cleaned, cleared, and investigated the scene.

Investigators have not released the drivers' names.

Pittsfield police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Ofc Silver at 413-448-9700 ext. 596.

