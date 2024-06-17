A Stockbridge estate named Wheatleigh, originally built in 1893 to mirror a 16th-century Florence palazzo recently went on the market for $15 million. Architects Tsao and McKown modernized the home with contemporary features, appliances, and equipment.

The 22,000-square-foot palatial estate has 19 bedrooms and 23 bathrooms and overlooks the Stockbridge Bowl.

The home has a fitness center, heated pool, and tennis court. If you get tired of those activities, golf, biking, hiking, fishing, and skiing destinations are 10 minutes away. As is Tanglewood — the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

If you can't afford the $15 million price tag and still want a little Italiano in your life, The Olive Garden has hundreds of locations nationwide, where they are required to treat you like family.

