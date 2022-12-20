Here's When Power Outages, Flooding Could Hit Eastern Massachusetts This Week

A pre-Christmas wintry mix could bring power outages, coastal flooding and damaging winds to Eastern Massachusetts as early as Thursday, Dec. 22.

The National Weather Service (NWS) expects widespread coastal flooding to impact parts of Eastern, Northeastern and Southeastern Massachusetts from Thursday night to Friday afternoon.

During this period winds could reach up to 60 mph, raising the probability of potential power outages.

The North Shore could be hit specifically hard with shoreline roads becoming flooded and impassable due to the combination of rain and southeast winds, NWS said.

Temperatures will be in the 50s before dropping down into the 30s and 20s Saturday.

