Here's How You Can Stay Cool During Boston's Heat Emergency

Temperatures in Boston are expected to stay in the mid-90s all week as a heat wave bears down on the East Coast.

In response, Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat emergency in Boston that's in effect until Thursday, July 21. That said finding ways to stay cool isn't just important, it could be a lifesaver.

Boston Centers for Youth and Families will offer cooling stations across the city where you can get out of the sun and cool off. Click here to see these locations and when they will be open.

Boston city officials warned residents to stay indoors as much as possible. That's especially important for young children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions.

"It turns out that kids under 2, older Americans and Americans with chronic diseases whose just bodies aren't as adaptable — if you or someone you know is in that category, it's really important to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned building as much as possible," said Massachusetts General Hospital Dr. Ali Raja, per WCVB.

Stay hydrated and keep water with you at all times. Avoid physical exertion, but make sure to take breaks in the shade whenever possible if you must be outside for any amount of time.

For more suggestions, people can view this guide on ways to stay safe this week.

Boston offers plenty of ice cream parlors and restaurants that offer delicious cool treats to help endure this heat. Here's a list of some of our favorite spots.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.