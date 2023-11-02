Wanted Venezuelan Murderer Caught Hiding On Cape Cod

The 38-year-old man had been staying in state-provided housing in Bourne at Joint Base Cape Cod when he was arrested by Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston on Friday, Oct. 27, according to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Police did not release his name.

When confronted by immigration officials, the Venezuelan citizen admitted to his murder conviction and being wanted in his home country for violating his sentencing conditions since 2006, authorities said.

He was first arrested in July for illegally entering the U.S. through Eagle Pass, Texas. Authorities were alerted of his current whereabouts when he didn’t show up at ICE offices within 60 days after his initial arrest.

The Venezuelan national is being held in custody until he is deported to his home country.

“The people of Massachusetts have a right to be made aware of potential risks to their public safety, especially when an unlawfully present fugitive living in housing provided by the Commonwealth is present in their community,” said ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons in a statement.

