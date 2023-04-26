Trio Of Mass Breweries Among List Of America's Top 50 Craft Brewers

Small, independent brewers collectively produced 24.3 million barrels of beer in 2022, according to the Brewer's Association, a craft brewer's trade association. The Association released a list of the top 50 highest-producing craft breweries on Tuesday, April 18, and three eastern Massachusetts breweries made the cut.

Jack's Abby Brewing, located in Framingham, claimed the number 47 spot with its authentic German-style brews. The hops used for the brewery's lagers are acquired through a yearly trip to Bavaria. Old-world techniques are used to recreate historical lagers, but the brewery has a selection of beers made with their own "boundary-pushing techniques."

Boston's Harpoon Brewery has been around since 1986, but its still brewing up big numbers, coming in at the number 16 spot on the Brewer's Association list. The employee-owned craft brewery is known for its flagship Harpoon IPA which has stayed on rotation since 1993 but keeps things interesting with an array of limited edition and seasonal brews.

Crushing almost all of the competition is Boston Beer Co., the brewery behind Samuel Adams beers and Truly seltzers that claimed the number two spot. Founded in Boston in 1985, the brewery has become a giant among craft brewers. Beyond just beer, Boston Beer Co. makes seltzers, hard ciders, twisted teas, and has even started experimenting with cannabis beverages.

The number one highest-producing craft brewery is Pennsylvania-based D. G. Yuengling and Son Inc., which claims to be the oldest operating brewing company in America.

Click here to read the full list from the Brewer's Association.

