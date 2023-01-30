Morning Commute Greatly Extended By Multi-Lane Crash On Mass Pike In Allston

Exponentially heavy delays were expected on the Mass Pike just outside of Boston after a car crash blocked all three travel lanes, officials said.

The crash happened on I-90 East in Allston near the Market Street overpass (New Balance Building) on Monday morning, Jan. 30, according to WBZ Traffic on Twitter.

The crash reduced the highway to only the center lane. Traffic was jammed way past the Route 16 on-ramp in Newton and the I-95/Route 128 interchange in Weston as a result, WBZ continued.

All lanes were eventually reopened just before 7:30 a.m., according to WBZ, but residual delays were expected. No other information, including details on injuries, was released.

