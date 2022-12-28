Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Body Found In Beverly, Death Either Suicide Or Overdose: Police
Traffic

Gallivan Boulevard In Dorchester Closed After Car Barrels Into Home: Police

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Close-up of a police car roof and sign
Close-up of a police car roof and sign Photo Credit: Pexels/Gabriel Hohol

Half of a major roadway in Boston was shut down after a car hit a house, authorities said.

The inbound side of Gallivan Boulevard (Route 203) was closed after the crash happened near house number 592 on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Massachusetts State Police report.

Boston EMS was said to be responding as well, according to Boston EMS incidents on Twitter. There was no official word on injuries.

Traffic was being diverted onto St Brendan Street as result. No other information was released. 

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.