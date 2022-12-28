Gallivan Boulevard In Dorchester Closed After Car Barrels Into Home: Police

Half of a major roadway in Boston was shut down after a car hit a house, authorities said.

The inbound side of Gallivan Boulevard (Route 203) was closed after the crash happened near house number 592 on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Massachusetts State Police report.

Boston EMS was said to be responding as well, according to Boston EMS incidents on Twitter. There was no official word on injuries.

Traffic was being diverted onto St Brendan Street as result. No other information was released.

