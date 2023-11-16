Teen Who Injured 84-Year-Old At MBTA Station In Boston Held For 60 Days: DA

The girl, whose name was not released because of her age, was out on $500 bail for a charge of unarmed robbery, the Suffolk County District Attorney said. A judge revoked that bail for 60 days when she was charged with the attack and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot) on a person over 65, officials continued.

Police say the girl tripped the 84-year-old man on the upper busway of the Forest Hills MBTA Station just before 9 p.m., causing him to fall and cut his forehead. Two doctors and a medical student nearby gave the victim aid until paramedics arrived.

The victim had a cut to the forehead and was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Video surveillance shows the girl with several other teens.

Police arrested her Wednesday around 2:45 p.m. near the JFK/UMass MBTA Station.

