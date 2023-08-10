Suspected Dog Thief Tried To Claim Reward For Stolen Boston Pup, Ends Up In Cuffs: Police

A 24-year-old woman with outstanding warrants tried to make some easy cash by trying to claim the reward money for a dog she's suspected to have stolen, Boston police said.

The saga began on Aug. 5, when a chihuahua named Alejandro was taken from outside of Whole Foods on Westland Avenue near Fenway Park. The owner tied the dog up out front of the store for a few minutes to shop, something she'd done before, but this time someone snatched it.

Police released photos of the pooch pirate walking away with Alejandro near the Mass & Cass area soon after, but the trail went cold.

Until Thursday. That's when police received a tip about the stolen dog, and a sergeant detective spotted a woman near Old Colony Avenue who matched the suspect in the grainy security video, police said.

He asked her, "Where's the dog?" but the woman played dumb until he mentioned there was a reward for Alejandro's safe return. She suddenly knew where the dog was but wanted the money to get it.

The detective stood firm: dog first. The woman left and returned with Alejandro a few minutes later. She didn't get the cash but received steel bracelets as a consolation prize.

Emily Sardo, 24, was arrested on outstanding warrants when she brought the dog back, and more charges are forthcoming, Boston police said.

Alejandro and his mother were reunited Thursday afternoon.

