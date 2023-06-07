Suspect On Boston's Most Wanted List Turns Self In: Police

Patrick Hall, of Jamaica Plain, turned himself in at West Roxbury District Court on Wednesday, June 7 after being added to the Boston Police Department's Most Wanted List, according to the police department.

The 43-year-old was wanted on an outstanding warrant out of West Roxbury District Court in relation to an incident that occurred on Tuesday, May 30.

He is charged with breaking and entering at nighttime and three charges of destruction of property.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.